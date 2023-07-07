SUNBURY — Sunbury will be part of community night on July 28 when the Williamsport Crosscutters take on the State College Spikes.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) purchased sponsorship for the game to promote the city, according to acting executive director Jody Ocker.
The sponsorship package includes a promotional table where SRI volunteers will provide information about Sunbury including Sunbury businesses, upcoming events, The Albright Center for the Arts, and more, Ocker said.
Information may be printed materials or digital images of Sunbury and advertisements for Sunbury businesses and nonprofit organizations to scroll on a TV screen at the table.
On game night, people attending the game can stop by SRI’s table to register for a chance to win a "ThinkSunbury" gift basket full of valuable gift certificates, promotional items from Sunbury businesses and a chance to win two children's bicycles, Ocker said.
SRI received 200 free ticket vouchers and they are available first come first serve to SRI members, participating businesses, and Sunbury residents.
“We see this as a fantastic marketing and promotions opportunity to get the word out about all the great things Sunbury has to offer. We hope to reach a broader, regional audience and encourage people to come to Sunbury for shopping, entertainment, and events,” SRI board President Slade Shreck said.
Ocker agreed.
“SRI’s mission is to revitalize Sunbury," Ocker said. "We are grateful to Weis Markets, UPMC, and Geisinger whose annual contributions to SRI help us take advantage of opportunities like this to bring people and business to Sunbury. We owe special thanks to Bob Zimmerman and the Sunbury Moose #181 for donating the bicycles.”
For more information email SRI at hello@sunburyrevitalizaiton.org, call 570-286-7768, or stop by the Albright Center, 450 Chestnut St., Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon to request tickets.