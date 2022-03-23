SUNBURY — Sunbury council members will discuss spending another $264,000 of American Rescue Funds to add to the $300,000 already spent of the $979,913 after agreeing to four new projects Wednesday night during a work session.
Council agreed to discuss spending $211,000 on a study and engineering for the entrance of the Celotex site in the Northern end of town. Council also agreed to discuss publicly about giving $9,000 to a Valley nonprofit called Getting Ahead in the Valley.
The group wants to open an office in Sunbury and offer help at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving toward freedom from poverty.
The group would be made up of 12 people during each 12-week session, according to founder Rose Williams. Families would learn how to balance finances, establish goals, build healthy relationships and make a plan for financial freedom, Williams said.
Council also agreed to discuss the approval of $30,000 toward a new strategic management plan.
Council already spent $200,000 of the funding to go to city fire departments.
City council members approved $100,000 for the East End Hose Co., and $100,000 for the Americus Hose Co., to be used for equipment and a new ladder truck.
The Americus Hose Co. ladder truck will cost $1.3 million, Americus President Jerome Alex said. The fire company has also requested various grants through the state for help pay for the new truck.
The city also spent $70,000 of the funds, for bonuses to city employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic and around $30,000 for new radios for the city fire police.
Mayor Josh Brosious said the remainder of the money should be spent on city needs. "Whatever we need to help us in all the departments we should do first," he said.
Brosious said any remaining money could be put aside for grants for city residents or nonprofits.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina and Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and John Barnhart agreed.
Eister said he is in favor of looking at various ways the city can help businesses that lost during the pandemic.
"We need to make sure we are spending this on things we need," he said. "I also would like to see how we can help out the businesses where we can."
Council meets on March 28 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.