SUNBURY — E-Cycling Day is scheduled for Saturday in Sunbury and it will cost you nothing but a donation to get rid of your electronics that will go to a city homeless shelter.
The city is sponsoring the E-Cycling Day event at the Sunbury Skating Rink, on Memorial Drive, where people can get rid of amplifiers, answering machines, cameras, computer cables, flat screen monitors, gaming consoles, laptops and notebooks, printers, scanners and tablets, and other electronic devices, according to city officials.
Computer monitors or televisions will not be accepted.
The city is partnering with KVS Computers in order to securely sanitize and destroy any hard drives, city officials said.
Any money raised will go to Haven Ministry, on S. Front Street, in order to help with the group’s new building project that will double the size of the facility and allow up to 70 people to stay at one time.
If anyone is unsure of any items the city code department is asking residents to call and ask at 570-286-4207.
“The money we get will go to a great cause,” City Councilman Jim Eister said.
“We are happy to be able to do this and we would like to see Haven Ministry be able to use the money toward their project."
Eister said this is the city's third event and all have been successful.
"This also is a great event for us so that we don't see trash being thrown through the city or in the woods."
City Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code office, said the code department runs the event well.
"This just doesn't get rid of those unwanted items but it will help raise funds for Haven Ministry."