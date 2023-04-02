SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council and Mayor Josh Brosious are looking to purchase an event trailer for various city functions throughout the year.
Council members discussed the possibility of purchasing the storage trailer because during city events, crews must travel around and collect various pieces of equipment from the event and then find a place to store them.
Council and Brosious have decided that all events will go through city residents and parks and recreation committee members, Slade Shreck and Lindie Lloyd so that there is no confusion on dates of events and that no two events would take place on the same day.
Council would still approve all the events but the appointments of Lloyd and Shreck will now help plan more accordingly, according to officials.
Brosious said the purchase of the trailer is something the city needs.
“The event trailer will help everything stay organized and in one location when materials are needed for events throughout the city,” he said. “This will also help the city to cover the cost of these events to be able to charge a small fee for the use of the materials.”
Shreck had made a recommendation to City Council to start charging a small fee for garbage bags and any other small pieces of materials that are needed when events are being held.
Council and Brosious are still working out the fee schedule but all agreed it would be minimal to help residents out when they are planning events.
The city hosts several larger events each year, including Sunbury Celebration. Sunbury Revitalization Inc., hosts River Festival, as the second large event in Sunbury.
SRI also hosts a beer and wine festival by the river toward the end of the summer.
Brosious added an event this year with the launching of the Summer Kick Off party being held in Sunbury on June 3. The event will feature bands, pro wrestling, food trucks, and activities for children as well as other events, including a fireworks display.
Council announced they were searching prices for the event trailer and would have a decision made in an upcoming council meeting.
Council meets again on April 10 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.