SUNBURY — Lindie Lloyd continues to help improve Sunbury and even is offering her own art studio to fellow local artists in an attempt to bring the arts to the city as a mainstay and a destination spot for people to visit.
Lloyd, 40, of Sunbury, has been painting and creating art most of her life and now she wants to give back to her community by offering her studio, “Studio 421” at 421 Market St., as a place where other artists can visit, drop off their art for people to view and or purchase.
“I want to be able to help others get started or get their work out there to the world,” she said. “We are continuing to see more and more artists come to the area and we are grateful for that.”
Lloyd is also very active in the community by helping organize several events throughout the year, one of which is the Fall Festival, which is a huge draw to vendors from all over.
This past October, Lloyd had her second annual Fall Festival, which drew 70 vendors and several thousand people to downtown Sunbury despite a cold and rainy two days.
“People had a great time and got to see so many different talented people showcasing their work,” she said. “We are thrilled this event is becoming more popular each year and we are already looking forward to the 2022 event.”
Back at her studio, Lloyd is continuing to offer various art classes, including the popular wine and paint classes, which allow people to come in and work on their art while drinking wine with friends.
“It is a relaxing night out for people,” Lloyd said. “Plus we are seeing so many talented people that it’s great to see.”
Lloyd previously owned the “Little Studio Big Art” studio where she also was offering the same kind of classes but because of the popularity of the classes, Lloyd expanded to give others the opportunity to join.
Lloyd graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1999, and then as an adult earned her bachelor’s degree in painting and graphic design, the second of which was her fallback plan if art didn’t pan out for her career, she said.
Councilman Chris Reis, who also serves as a board member for Sunbury Revitalization Inc., said he was glad to have Lloyd reaching out to fellow artists from Sunbury and beyond who are visiting the city on a more regular basis.
“I was just in there this week,” he said. “Anything downtown that can highlight the arts will increase foot traffic and they are growing so much which will further help grow the downtown and that’s a good thing for the city.”
Lloyd said she is happy doing what she doing and wants to continue to guide aspiring artists.
“My favorite thing is meeting new people,” Lloyd said. “I love being a part of the community that is growing and I think this is a way for all of us to come together and keep building our city to be diverse in many ways.”
Lloyd plans on hosting more art shows in the coming months. An event she held in April drew large crowds from across the state to view various artists’ work.
“We plan on doing more shows and just continuing to grow,” she said. “We invite people to come and check us out and see what we have to offer for our community.”