SUNBURY — This fall, more than 600 Susquehanna Valley children and families in need will receive winter coats courtesy of the Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive. For the 19th consecutive year, the Sunbury YMCA has partnered with local businesses dedicated to providing hope, happiness and warmth for children and families in need through the gift of gently-used winter coats.
While the YMCA is grateful for all donations, there is a great need for children’s coats throughout the Valley. Items may be dropped off at any Y branch in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. The free give-a-way will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8; and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St., Sunbury.
Steininger’s Laundry & Dry Cleaning in Selinsgrove will clean all of the donated items again this year.
For more information or to make a donation, call Katrina Mouery at 570-286-5636 or visit the website www.gsvymca.org