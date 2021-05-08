BLACK, Marvin A., 94, Lewisburg

KELLY, Franklin A. 78, Selinsgrove

MCGRATH, Genevieve M., 90, Selinsgrove

SMITH, John D. III, 81, Montoursville

TROUP, Frances Minnie, Sunbury

TROUTMAN, Shirley R., 86, Klingerstown

