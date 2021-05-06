A tip of the cap to the employees and administrators at Evangelical Community Hospital for the prestigious five-star rating it earned from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for overall quality.
The well-deserved recognition was a first for the independent hospital. The Valley is lucky to have such an exceptional small local hospital
I just love the intimacy of the hospital, we are lucky to have small local hospital, one that is so good at what. We shouldn’t take it for granted.
Different feeling about that hospital…Intimidating is the right now.
The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital received a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the first time the independent hospital received the honor.
CMS’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released this month reflect data from 2017-2019.
Evangelical is the only five-star CMS Hospital in the Central Susquehanna Valley region.
Less than 14 percent of all health care providers in the country earned five stars, according to CMS. Only 22 facilities in Pennsylvania can claim this distinction.
“It is an honor to be recognized by CMS for what our staff devotes themselves to every single day,” Kendra Aucker, Evangelical’s president and CEO, said. “The recognition is all about commitment to care and what our patients need. The individuals who make up this hospital clearly dedicate themselves to the medical needs of our patients but exceed that by also making sure they feel like family when they are here.”
CMS uses the overall hospital rating system to publicly report how well more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals perform in seven key quality measures – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, the effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The overall hospital rating ranges from 1 to 5 stars and hospitals with more stars performed better in these measures.
“Evangelical has always focused on taking care of the community and we are constantly adding services, equipment, and stellar employees to continue that kind of commitment long into the future,” added Aucker. “This star rating is another affirmation that regardless of health care facility size, the heart of health care lives in the compassionate delivery of medical expertise.”