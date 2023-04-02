The first recorded Easter Sunrise Service took place in 1732 in the Moravian congregation at Hermit in the Upper Lusatian hills of Saxony. As part of its Easter Vigil Service on Saturday night, a group of 30 single men went up the hill to the town cemetery to await sunrise and proclaim “He is Risen.”
The next year, gathering to await the dawn on Easter morning caught on and more people, not just the single men, began to celebrate. Services were organized in the town cemeteries to proclaim the Resurrection at Sunrise Easter Morning.
This began the tradition — which was brought to America at some time — we recognize today as the Sunrise Service.
In the Valley, members of local faith communities, from many different protestant and catholic congregations, will gather to pray, to hear the resurrection story read anew, and to sing in celebration and remembrance of the first Easter morning.
Most services will be held outdoors at the best vantage point in the community from which to see the sun break over the horizon. In some communities, crowds gather in the town cemetery, and in eastern coastal communities, they gather along the shore. Both offer poignant views of the daybreak of a new morning. As the sun rises, hymns of celebration are sung, the Easter story is told anew, and a brief homily is shared as a way to proclaim hope is alive. Christ has risen!
Many services are ecumenical in nature and sometimes provide a rare opportunity — born out of the Lenten season — for faith communities to join as one in celebration. One of the most widely attended services in the United States takes place in Winston-Salem, NC.
There, for more than a quarter of a century, just before daybreak, an ensemble of 500 brass players leads more than 6,000 members of 12 congregations through the streets and up to God’s Acre Cemetery where they once again proclaim, “He is risen!”
In Washington, DC, thousands gather each Easter Sunday morning at the Lincoln memorial, to witness the sunrise, sing hymns, and proclaim the Easter message.
This symbolic celebration that Christ, who came to bring hope to the world, will never die, is one which is also still observed in communities large and small across the nation and around the globe.
Here in the central Susquehanna Valley, it is no different. This uniting service on Easter Sunday morning is observed just before dawn in parks, cemeteries, on farms, and just outside of churches across the valley.
As a man of faith who has participated in these gatherings for most of my life, this writer and pastor would encourage you — whether you have never experienced this type of celebration — or if you haven’t for years, to find a service, bundle up, go out and join in with the community.
The services typically include a hymn or two, a scripture reading, maybe a short homily, and are often followed by refreshments or an Easter breakfast. It can be experienced in snow, rain, and under clear skies. No matter the weather, it always brings or renews the powerful meaning of Easter.