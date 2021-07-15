Public boards and interested citizens should be aware of recent amendments to the state’s Sunshine Act, that limit what boards can vote on without advance notice.
Essentially, boards under the Sunshine Act jurisdiction must publicly announce plans for any official action on their agenda in advance of meetings. If they don’t, no votes can be taken on the matter.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 65 on June 21. The changes go into effect on Aug. 29.
Other than spending taxpayer dollars wisely, nothing is more important for public boards than transparency. Business conducted behind closed doors — some of which is permitted by law — always comes with a level of curiosity and some concern among those in attendance.
We understand the need for some work to be done away from the public’s eye, including personnel matters and even discussion of costs regarding real estate transactions.
The biggest changes to the act come in terms of what information — publicly available agendas — the public has in advance and what a board can do if advance notice isn’t given.
The amended statute will require the following, according to legal experts:
n Meeting agenda must be posted online at least 24 hours before the meeting is convened. The agenda must include a listing of each matter of agency business that will be or may be the subject of deliberation or official action at the meeting.
n Copies of the agenda, including a listing of each matter of agency business that will be or may be the subject of deliberation or official action at the meeting, must be made available to persons attending the meeting.
n Agendas must also be posted at the location of the meeting.
The new amendments also prohibit boards from taking official action on matters not included in the pre-released budget. Public discussion can take place, but official action would need to be delayed until the next meeting for advance agenda notice.
These are smart steps to increase accountability for boards. We would urge boards to quickly act on these changes. It also serves as an important reminder to the residents who attend these meetings to make sure they are informed in advance of what can and cannot happen at these meetings.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.