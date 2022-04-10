LEWISBURG — From construction worker to Super Bowl champion, Don Beebe embodies life lessons on perseverance and providence. Today, as a motivational speaker, he uses his story to regularly exhort crowds to never give up and to have faith in God, with whom nothing is impossible.
Beebe will share his inspirational message at 7:30 p.m. on April 22, at Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University. This special outreach is hosted by the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to park in the upper parking lots on the scoreboard end of the stadium.
Beebe grew up in Aurora, Illinois, where he formed a strong faith foundation and a love for athletics.
“At a very young age, I knew two things: I wanted to play sports, and I wanted to play for the Lord,” he said. “It was always a dream of mine growing up, but as humans we always second guess if it truly would become a reality.”
He did his best, he said, to leave it in God’s hands, knowing He would make a way if it was part of His plan. As he continued his involvement with sports, Beebe recognized God’s hand in preparing him for that path.
“I was a gifted athlete,” he said, “especially in running speed. It was one of the gifts the Lord gave me.”
He also gives God credit for steering him toward football in his senior year of high school, as before that his favorite sport was basketball. After high school, he was recruited by Western Illinois University, but those first two weeks on campus in the fall of 1983, Beebe said, were the worst of his life. So he decided to return to Aurora, where he worked in construction for three years — specifically, hanging aluminum siding on houses. During that time, he said, “That bad taste in my mouth wouldn’t leave me, and I never wanted to play again.”
But after three years, he said God called him back to football, and he returned to play at Western Illinois in the fall of 1987. After one season there, he was out of eligibility and was asked to play at the tiny NAIA Chadron State College in western Nebraska in the fall of 1988. That winter, he was asked to participate in NFL combine, and the following spring was the Buffalo Bills’ first pick in the third round of the NFL draft.
He went on to set NFL speed and agility records that are still unbeaten. He remains one of the fastest players ever in league history, hitting a career best 4.21 forty-yard dash. The nine-year veteran wide receiver was also the first person to be part of six Super Bowl teams. He was instrumental in the Green Bay Packers’ securing the 1996-97 NFL World Championship.
Today, Beebe is especially known for his legendary play in Super Bowl XXVII, when he caught Leon Lett at the goal line, forcing a fumble after a length-of-the-field race. For this, he was awarded ESPN’s first ESPY Award for “NFL Player of the Year” in 1993. That play has also been voted one of the top 10 most remembered NFL plays of all time.
Looking back over his life and career, Beebe said what he values most is his faith.
“I’m nothing without Christ,” he said. “At the age of seven I knew exactly what it meant to give your heart to Christ. I have never wanted nor attempted to walk away from that.”
He is also thankful for his large family, who share that faith and who have remained close over the years.
Life has certainly had its “bumps in the road,” he said, but that’s normal. What matters is one’s response to those difficult times.
“God never fails,” he said. “The biggest lessons I’ve learned in my walk is to be more obedient. When we do things God’s way, it always works out. When we try to push the buttons ourselves, most of the time it fails, and what we think is successful is not always the best.”
Beebe has been encouraging audiences now for 33 years, which is yet another one of his “never give up” stories.
“I had two fears growing up,” he said. “Contact (getting hit in football) and speaking in front of people. I know, God has a sense of humor.”
He continues to lean on Christ’s strength within him, he said, to accomplish all that he has felt called to do. He lives the message he declares to others: “Not Giving Up on Jesus.”
“So many people want to throw in the towel,” he said, “but with Christ you always have hope.”
Charlie Fisher is a graduate of Warrior Run High School and was a college football coach for 39 years at various universities, including Penn State, Temple, and Western Illinois — after Beebe’s football playing years there. As a huge Buffalo Bills fan, and also looking to connect with former players of the college, Fisher reached out to Beebe to come and speak to his team, and the two have been good friends ever since. Fisher returned to the central Susquehanna Valley in 2020 and has been helping to coordinate the event at Bucknell University.
“Don’s story is one of perseverance and faith,” Fisher said. “He never lost sight of his goals, nor his faith and ultimate strength (Jesus Christ) to attain those goals.”
“He is a high character, integrity-driven individual who has a life journey that is a must hear, impactful message for anyone,” he added.
Bill Morrow, area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said Beebe’s life story is what made them want to host him as a speaker for this special community event.
“Don could have just been another athlete at one of the Valley’s high schools,” Morrow said, adding, “When I watch high school athletes, I think, ‘Who is the next Don Beebe’? Who, through great faith and a ‘never give up attitude’ is going to go on and do some pretty neat stuff, like play in six Super Bowls!
“But more importantly,” Morrow said, “(who will) live a life with great integrity and touch the lives of many through their playing of sports and then perhaps coaching.”
Morrow said Beebe tailors his message specifically to each audience’s situation.
“What I am looking forward to most is how Don connects with every-day men and women, kids and coaches,” he said, adding that “everyone will come away with something special for their time.”
Beebe’s story also inspired a book. “More Than a Ring” was published in 1997, and a new version, “Six Rings from Nowhere” was published in 2011. The publishing company has since dissolved, but Beebe said during that process he connected with film professionals in Nashville, Tennessee, who are currently working on securing funding for a possible movie or television series.
After retiring from the NFL, Beebe created House of Speed, a sports franchise business that works with young amateur athletes as well as professional athletes to help maximize their speed and athletic talents. Since its inception in 1998, more than 200,000 youth have gone through the program. He turned down offers to coach at the collegiate and professional levels and instead returned to his hometown, where he coached for Aurora Christian High School. In 10 years, he led the little private school to playoffs every year, and even to three state championships, two of which they won. Since 2019, he has served as head coach at Aurora University. In his first year there, he led the team to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. He was awarded Coach of the Year for the north region of the country when they won the conference title and went undefeated, 7-0. Beebe was also honored as an “Unsung Hero” at the 24th NFL Players Association Awards Banquet, where players are recognized for dedication and love of football, fans, and community.
For more information on Beebe, visit www.donbeebe.com.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an international sports ministry founded in 1954.
According to Morrow, “Our mission is to lead coaches and athletes into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.” One of those ways is through events like the one happening on Friday. They also host fellowship groups called “Huddles”, which meet in club sports, public school campuses, and colleges.