LEWISBURG — Updates to Fairground Road Park in East Buffalo Township and St. Mary’s Street Park in Lewisburg have the potential to dampen some summer activities if ongoing work is not completed.
“It’s going to depend on whether supplies come or if people can get the various contractors,” said EBT supervisor Katie Evans.
Evans said she believes “everything is in place right now” but many other factors are involved “we really don’t have any control over.”
Township Manager Jolene Helwig said updates to Fairground Road Park are ongoing. Updates to the Oxford Drive project still are up-in-the-air. According to Helwig, as of early this week, none of the necessary supplies had arrived on-site.
At a previous meeting, it was noted the project has fallen victim to ongoing international supply chain issues. Those updates are supposed to happen between now and April.
The township will be paving the parking lot and already removed older dugouts at Fairground Road. Helwig said new dugouts are on their way. She also mentioned impending changes to the pond around St. Mary’s Street.
Supervisor Char Gray said two phases exist to the Fairground Park project. First phase is to be completed by end of July. She said it was possible some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used to complete phase two.
“Some trails in the parks are overgrown,” and some park equipment is older and needs to be replaced, Gray said.
No decisions have been made yet as to what monies will be requested for projects from impending release by Union County to municipalities, nonprofits and other government entities for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to Gray.
Stormwater projects are a priority, according to Gray. She said she hopes additional works in Fairground Park will be able to be completed through ARPA funds. East Buffalo Township received around $750,000 for ARPA funds.
Gray, a board member on Buffalo Valley Recreational Commission, said personally she would like to see funds diverted to rehabilitating the pool and park at St. Mary’s Street Park.
“They’re assets that can support the whole community,” said Gray.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s director of Planning and Economic Development, the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) recommends communities have community parks at a ratio of 10 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents.
As of the 2020 Census, East Buffalo Township has a population of 7,405. McLaughlin said by this standard, the township should have approximately 74 acres of parkland. “A number that grows as the population expands,” he said. “I’m not sure how much public park space East Buffalo Township currently has but a number of years ago it was around 9.5 to 10 acres.”
McLaughlin said in rural and small communities, the recommended standard is not met.
“In Union County, only Hartley Township and New Berlin Borough met the standard the last time we looked at this in-depth,” according to McLaughlin. “You will likely encounter similar findings across the region.”
McLaughlin explained as a result existing parks, such as the Lewisburg Recreation Park off of St. Mary’s Street and Kidsburg in Hufnagle Park get a lot of use and at times can be overcrowded.
“Parks should be located strategically so they are accessible to residents in neighborhoods,” he stated. Currently there are not any public parks on the southside of State Route 45 in the township but that is where the majority of the population lives.