I recently sent a note to the Northumberland County Commissioners thanking them for their past accomplishments. With the renovations of the historic county court house, they have preserved our past.
The building of the new prison has brought us up to the present day with a modern building.
I encouraged them to pass a resolution of sponsorship to establish our own community college in this area thus providing for the future of all our citizens in Northumberland County and beyond.
Please contact your commissioners and ask them to pass the resolution. They have the opportunity to change the face of Northumberland County!
Eleanor E. Fogarty,
Sunbury