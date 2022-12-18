In reporting on the Dec. 5 Selinsgrove Borough Council meeting, The Daily Item wrote that I “pushed the board to approve the budget with $60,000 in public funds . . . to support the REC’s two programs, a 10-week summer camp and a weekly drop-in program.” I think that is misleading at best. The people there simply asked the council to vote on the budget while the public was present and not, as one man said, continue to “kick the can down the road” so the vote could be taken when the public is rarely present. The public has a right to know who voted to help fund the REC and who did not.
A woman on council felt it necessary to mention that there were family members of council president Marv Rudnitsky and REC president Kelly Feiler at the meeting, which was noted in the story. While I am honored to be Marv’s wife and Kelly’s mother, those relationships have nothing to do with my presence in the room that night. I have volunteered at the REC many times to engage with the children and their Susquehanna University mentors and help with food distribution that sustained so many families during the pandemic and beyond. My profession as a family therapist gives me first-hand knowledge of how valuable the REC programs are, and I attend the daily exercise class that the REC provides for senior citizens. Those are the reasons I attended the meeting, not because I’m a family member.
There has been much written about the “conflict of interest” red herring. One does not have to be a lawyer to understand that it is a “conflict of interest” for Marv to vote on financial matters concerning the REC because he is Kelly’s father. He never has voted on grants for the REC, and he never will. He was advised by the solicitor in August 2022 that, in addition to not voting, he also should not advocate from the council table on the issue of funding the REC, and he accepted the advice.
It’s that simple. But these articles continue to make it appear as though something devious or underhanded is taking place. That is harmful to the community.
Instead of reporting on the fact that every seat in the council chambers was taken and filled with friends of the REC, The Daily Item reports there were “several supporters.” The story did not mention the parents and children who took turns at the microphone to express their gratitude for the REC, the member of the seniors’ exercise class who spoke about the importance of that program, or the wonderful videos of the children saying what the REC meant for them. Instead, the focus is only on the negative, consistently omitting the positive stories about the REC. See the stories for yourself at www.Selinsgroverec.org.
One person told the council she wished there were 15 Kelly Feilers. Another said, “What’s this about not funding operational costs? Of course, there are operational costs! How else do the programs happen?”
We appreciate the tireless work of the borough council members and would appreciate their making decisions that will clarify the budget process and move it forward with consistency. All in the community would like to read accurate, fair reporting.
Raven Rudnitsky,
Selinsgrove