Birds are chirping, squirrels are foraging and specks of green are sprouting up around the Valley.
Spring, and the spring musical season, is upon us. Danville, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove’s student thespians — and the critical members of the crew who never make it on stage — were back on stage this weekend in front of audiences that add so much to the productions. Other Valley schools will hit the stage in the coming weeks.
“It is always important for the students to have an audience, not only to showcase their hard work but because it’s crucial that the students have a live audience to interact with during their performance,” said Jordan Hiravi, Danville’s musical director. “The audience reacts to the performers and the performers react to the audience in return, creating an energy that enhances the entire production overall.”
The global COVID-19 pandemic, entering its 25th calendar month, has forced change for nearly everything in our lives. For students, it has added challenges to set building, practice and performance.
Many families have been hesitant to gather in family or friend groups, let alone in an auditorium setting.
Rightfully so. The pandemic has claimed many lives and infected many people in the last two years.
However, more people — especially in Montour County — are up to date on their vaccinations, realizing the benefit of milder symptoms if they do get infected.
State reports and people working on the ground in hospitals are less overloaded than they have been in two years.
At the end of last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its COVID-19 guidance on mask-wearing.
It’s not time to celebrate the end of the pandemic yet.
All four Valley counties are again seeing high community spread of COVID-19. That means the CDC still recommends all individuals wear masks while indoors in public and people at high risk take other precautions as necessary.
A few Valley counties were seeing medium growth after the CDC changed its guidance, only to have the CDC report high growth in its update late last week. In medium growth areas, high-risk individuals should consult with their doctor to determine if they should be wearing a mask indoors in public, but healthy individuals can go maskless.
Dedicated students and school officials always devote untold hours to make spring musicals fun, exciting and entertaining. Pandemic challenges have added to that preparation time.
Cheers, gasps and laughs from an auditorium audience will be more than audible through a couple of layers of cloth — a minor inconvenience to help fuel unforgettable performances and moments students will cherish for the rest of their lives.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.