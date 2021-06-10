Montour Solar One is a solar project proposed for Montour County. The project is a joint development effort between Talen Energy — the owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station — and Pattern Energy.
Penn’s Northeast believes this project is an important component of Pennsylvania’s energy diversification and we strongly support this effort. The development of new and diverse technologies are critical to maintaining the commonwealth’s important position as one of the top energy producers in the United States.
The Montour Solar One team has been working with the community to educate and answer questions about the project. They have held online town halls, attended numerous public meetings, participated in conversations with residents and, above all, they have been good corporate citizens.
In addition, they are committed to being a supportive long-term neighbor. Their focuses on agricultural education, veterans in need, and outdoor recreation are positive examples of this effort and the role they will play in our future.
It is important that the zoning ordinance provides a reasonable framework to accommodate smart, reliable and responsible development of solar energy facilities using proven industry standards as a guide.
The goal of Penn’s Northeast is to attract quality employers to Northeastern PA. With that mission in mind, we encourage Montour County to support the development of Montour Solar One and other solar projects by maintaining reasonable provisions in county zoning that will enable solar to blend into the fabric of our great community.
John L. Augustine III
President/CEO
Penn’s Northeast