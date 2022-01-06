On the anniversary of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the ongoing attack on democracy, it’s appropriate to reiterate two suggestions for supporting and improving our democracy.
1. Ask your state representatives to support, preliminarily, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the point of which is to use the antiquated Electoral College to require expediently that in future elections, the president be elected by the national popular vote majority. Secondarily and eventually, we would be well-served by a constitutional amendment so reforming the Electoral College.
Democracy thrives when the weight of the vote of each eligible voter is uniform, and not grossly distorted because states vary enormously by population, now giving disproportionate electoral advantage to voters in the least populated states: One nation, one person, one vote.
2. We need no more evidence than the single term of the previous president to demonstrate that some who run for elective office are willing to push the limits of our First Amendment right to speak freely so far as to promote untruth for personal gain. We deserve better, and our legislators have the power to require that all oaths of office include, in addition to loyalty to our state and federal constitutions, a requirement that office holders not tell lies, and be subject to sanctions more immediate than simply risking future election loss if and when they do.
Is there any good reason that oaths of office do not demand truthfulness in discharging the responsibilities of office and seeking reelection? Why would elected representatives oppose such a standard?
Holding office should not be an invitation to use the First Amendment as an excuse to tell lies, and at all levels, those who would violate such an oath and lie in discharging official duties or seeking reelection need to face expedited and graduated sanctions, up to and including forfeiture of office.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg