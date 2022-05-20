In the leaked draft of the future Supreme Court decision regarding the repeal of Roe v. Wade, Justice Alito asserts Roe was “egregiously wrong” from its beginning. If he knew it was wrong from 1973, he must have known it was wrong at his confirmation hearing in 2006.
Tort law defines “active concealment” as “The non-disclosure by words or actions in a situation where there is a duty on the person to disclose something.” Alito surely “actively concealed” his opinion regarding Roe at his confirmation.
The law further defines “fraudulent concealment” as “Concealment where the person conceals something with the intent to deceive or defraud the other party.” Did Alito intend to deceive the Senate regarding his opinion?
Had he revealed his view about Roe, it is likely that he would not have been confirmed.
Alito writes that “we cannot allow our decisions to be affected by ... the public’s reaction to our work.” Polling shows public support for Roe to be as high as 70%. Democracy is based on majority will of the people.
Margie Swoboda,
Julian