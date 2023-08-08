Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on pancreatic cancer. Last week focused on the definition and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. This week looks at treatments and ways to decrease the chances of developing pancreatic cancer.
Although the pancreas is only about six inches long, the location of a tumor within that organ can affect the chances for early detection.
The pancreas looks somewhat like a Nike swoosh, tapering into a tail, said Dr. Nicholas Inverso, Gastroenterology of Evangelical. In the head of the pancreas, a number of tiny “pipes” connect to the small intestine.
“It’s like a water system, where there are little pipes or tubes going in and out, and that’s a challenge in surgery when they try to remove pancreatic lesions,” Inverso said.
If a tumor develops near one of those pipes it can put pressure on a bile duct connecting to the gall bladder or liver. Then one of the possible symptoms is that the patient’s eyes and skin become jaundiced, turning yellow.
“Sometimes it’s so uniquely placed in the head of the pancreas, that it’s pressing that duct … early enough that your symptom may actually be picked up earlier than if it were down further in the body or the tail,” Inverso said.
Researchers are learning more about pancreatic cancer and its behavior, he said. They’re gaining a better understanding of the sequencing of the molecular changes that occur when cells evolve from not quite normal to increasingly abnormal to cancerous.
Imaging studies like CT scans and MRIs play a big role in diagnosing and treating pancreatic cancer, Inverso said. With an endoscopic ultrasound, doctors can place a scope close to the pancreas and adjacent organs to get detailed images.
“In addition, if there’s anything suspected you can do needle aspirations right through the scope at the time with guidance from the ultrasound imaging to take samples,” Inverso said.
Dr. Amer Zureikat, chief of Surgical Oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and vice chair of surgery for Surgical Oncology in the UPMC Department of Surgery, said their Pancreatic Cancer Center brings together a team of surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, gastroenterologists and other specialists who work together to determine the best therapeutic approaches for each individual patient.
“The treatment depends upon the type, stage, and specific location of the cancer in the pancreas,” Zureikat said. “Surgery is often the most effective treatment, which at UPMC Hillman, can also be done robotically.”
It’s important that surgeons are highly skilled for this type of surgery, he said.
“That’s why we work closely with the oncology team at our regional UPMC Hillman centers where our patients live to facilitate a seamless transfer of care to Pittsburgh for the surgery and then return the patient back to their regional hospital and doctors for radiation or medical oncology needs,” Zureikat said.
If the cancer is detected early, then surgery is typically the first treatment offered, said Dr. Ahmad Hanif, internal medicine physician specializing in medical oncology at Geisinger.
“And then after we remove the cancer completely by surgery, we usually give some chemotherapy for a few months to increase the chances of a cure,” Hanif said. “Because with pancreatic cancer, one of the reasons why it’s so deadly is that even after taking it out completely, it can always come back.”
Depending on the location, surgeons either remove the head or tail end of the pancreas.
“The surgery for pancreatic cancer is usually a pretty big surgery.” Hanif said. “If it’s the head of the pancreas, then you remove the head along with the portion of the liver and the gall bladder, and you have to cut through the intestines to get to that area. So it’s not just the pancreas, it’s part of the pancreas and some other organs that are nearby.”
New treatments
“New pancreatic cancer treatments are coming, just like with other cancers,” Hanif said.
Researchers are trying to see if the kind of mutations present inside the cancer cells can help to determine which treatment would be more effective for that cancer.
Targeted therapies and some immunotherapies have been approved for any cancer with certain genetic abnormalities.
“The problem is that usually those genetic abnormalities are found in a very small percentage of pancreatic cancer. We’re talking about 1%,” Hanif said. “So that’s why those treatments have really not made any inroads or any major breakthroughs in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.”
Inverso added that early detection gives patients the greatest chance of treating cancer, but so does knowing your body and your family history. Beyond that, he continued, just try to maintain the usual health recommendations: exercise, weight control, fresh fruits and vegetables, limited alcohol intake, and zero tobacco use.
“Those are all things you can do to lower the risk,” Inverso said. “You want to minimize every risk you can.”