The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Vesey scored early in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 for their sixth straight win.
Artemi Panarin, Barclay Goodrow and K’Andre Miller each had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren had empty-net goals and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to improve to 2-6-1.
James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for the struggling Flyers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 (3-12-5). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2
BOSTON — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal after his penalty led to the tying score a few minutes earlier, and the Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston.
The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron during an on-ice pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career points last month and then they went out and posted another victory at TD Garden. Boston improved to 16-0-2 at home, with both losses coming in a shootout.
Senators 6, Red Wings 3
DETROIT — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Senators beat the Red Wings for their fourth consecutive victory.
Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row.
Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two more short-handed. Joe Veleno, Adam Erne and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Ville Husso recorded 22 saves.
Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 2
WASHINGTON — Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to steal the spotlight from Alex Ovechkin’s latest pursuit of hockey history and help the Capitals beat the Leafs. Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats onto the ice after Gustafsson’s third goal of the game early in the third period.
But Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal that would tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves to outplay former Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Samsonov gave up five goals in a rough performance in his first game in his old home arena.
Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Klingberg scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Lukas Dostal stopped 46 shots and the Ducks beat the Oilers. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks, who won in regulation for just the third time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists. Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of four. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 13 saves.
Lightning 5, Canadiens 1
MONTREAL — Branden Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as Tampa Bay laid a beating on the Canadiens. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games.
Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight. Habs goaltender Jake Allen surrendered five goals on 27 shots.
Hurricanes 5, Stars 4, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1.
Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.
Panthers 4, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Flrida Panthers handed the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss.
Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and improved to 18-5-1 against the Devils.
Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and John Marino also scored for the Devils, who are 0-4-1 on their current skid. Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves.