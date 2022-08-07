WINFIELD — When their train finally arrived three hours late, Joseph and Anna Yoder were happy to board and head home with their four children after visiting Anna’s family in Kansas. The last thing they expected to be involved in that morning was a train wreck that killed four people and injured up to 150.
The Southwest Chief Train, operated by Amtrak, finally left Newton, Kansas at about 6 a.m. on June 27. Because it was full, the Yoders and two other Amish families they were traveling with had to sit in the lower level. When the train stopped in Kansas City, Missouri, they were able to move to the second level of their car.
Exhausted after being up most of the night, Anna made a sort of bed at her feet for baby Samuel, now four months old. The older children — Lizzieann, 5; Rachel, 4; and Marie, 2 – settled around her and slept.
Joseph was a bit disappointed to learn that because of the full train, carrying approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members, he could not sit in the observation lounge in one of the adjoining cars, where he and his friends usually enjoyed the view.
Looking out the window as the train rolled along about 115 miles northeast of Kansas City at about 87 miles per hour, Joseph saw dust trails when a dump truck drove by.
“I was just sitting there, relaxed, and I seen this cloud of dust. It looked like it was up to the front of the train,” he said. “I thought, I hope that vehicle gets stopped, and about that time I felt this impact. We hit something,”
Anna was almost asleep. She felt “a very hard bump” and opened her eyes.
“There was a whole cloud of dust all the way to the back of the train,” Anna said. “We were in the second-to-last car. After we hit, there were several seconds of still smooth going. Then it got bumpy.”
The train was off the tracks and bumping along on the wooden rails.
“After impact, it seemed like we were going to slow down and stop,” Joseph said. “But then I looked up to the next car and I seen that it was tipping over, and I felt my seat rising. It tossed us in midair. It was like trying to stop yourself from falling. There was nothing to hold onto.”
“The men were all on the side that got tossed up in the air,” Anna said.
The entire train fell flat on its right side, the engines stopped.
“Everything was quiet except the screams of the children and the people,” Joseph said. “Nothing looked right anymore. It was like, where am I at?”
The couple quickly gathered their girls. Rachel was wet — possibly from someone’s spilled beverage. Lizzieann, they later learned, had a black-and-blue bruise across the top of her right ear, but other than that, no one was harmed, except … they couldn’t find Samuel.
“Where’s the baby?” Anna said, peering through the dust and straining to hear amid the cries of the children. “‘Where’s the baby?’ I think I said that five times. I looked across and I couldn’t see him.”
Joseph remembers saying, “I don’t know, but we’ll find him,” and in a matter of minutes, he did. The little baby was lying on the side of a seat, unharmed but crying.
“Everything happened so quick,” Joseph said. “I didn’t have much time to get frightened that we couldn’t find him.”
Anna added with a relieved smile, “If we hadn’t found him as quick as we did, I would have panicked. He did not have one bruise.”
Grateful
The Yoders’ train car was the only one that fell in an area where there was just enough space to crawl out through the windows next to the ground, rather than through the top of the car. Anna’s brother-in-law opened the emergency window, and they slowly crawled out.
“The Lord was looking out for us,” Joseph said. “That’s how we felt.”
After all the women and children were moved to a safe spot, the men went back inside for their luggage. By this time rescue personnel had arrived, and some firefighters asked the men to help other passengers.
“Usually in an accident around here they tell everybody to stay away,” Joseph said. “It did make sense, though, because we were not hurt.”
In the meantime, the women had not seen the firefighters and wondered for an hour or so where the men had gone.
“We tried to help where we could,” Joseph said, noting they helped carry injured passengers on backboards, lifting them through the windows of the fallen cars.
Eventually Anna was able to send word to friends in Winfield to let Joseph’s parents, Samuel and Lizzie Yoder, know they were safe.
“We knew she would worry,” Anna said, remembering that she herself felt shaky after they got off the train.
Finding a way home
School buses arrived to take uninjured passengers to a school in nearby Mendon, Missouri, where they were given water and snacks. Amtrak found them a bed-and-breakfast for the first night, where more snacks and a tray of turkey sandwiches was provided.
The Yoders laughed when they remembered how the wreck affected them. In the middle of the night, Joseph got up and found that Anna was trembling.
“There’s no other way. God was taking care of us,” Anna said. “That’s what kept going through my mind. We felt very fortunate, and we wanted to thank God that He kept us safe.”
Joseph was especially grateful he’d been unable to ride in the observation lounge.
“I think that would have been a terrible feeling,” he said, “if I was two cars up from my wife and children.”
The next night was spent in a hotel, in Quincy, Illinois, while their group of 17 tried to find a way home.
“From what I seen, everybody was so helpful,” Joseph said. “It just seemed like the whole community pitched in and helped.”
They finally left Quincy the next morning.
“None of us wanted to get back on the train,” Anna said. “But we wanted to get home, though.”
After an 11-hour layover in Chicago, they reached Erie and eventually Centre County, where they stayed with Anna’s sister and did laundry before finding a driver to bring them back to Winfield.
“I think I can say that was one of the longest train rides,” Joseph said with a smile.
“It seemed like a very long time till we got home,” Anna said. “And then when we got home, oh, this house just seemed so nice.”
The Yoders had visited Anna’s family five or six times before and enjoy traveling. They plan on traveling again, but it will be different.
“We’ll think about getting on a train again,” Joseph said. “But it’s not like before. You got on and relaxed. You didn’t have something to think about. We’ll get on, but it’s not going to be quite as relaxing.”
