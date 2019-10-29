For Freni Aungst, who was twice diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 11 years, her new normal includes keeping an upbeat attitude, enjoying the moment and finding ways of giving back.
Aungst, 66, has accepted the support of a core group that included her daughter Kassie, and friends Cindy Vennie, Alice Justice, Elaine DeWire, Donna Driscoll and “the Yayas,” a group of educators and friends. Kassie and some friends took notes during medical appointments.
“That’s really important from the get-go,” Aungst said. “I just went to my happy place for a lot of the appointments. It was too much to absorb.”
Kassie was her mother’s caregiver during chemotherapy, while Aungst’s son, Dan, was living in Bermuda.
“When I think of a 29-year-old having to be my caregiver, it just elates me but breaks my heart,” Aungst said, fighting emotion. “It makes me sad that she had to have that experience so early in life.”
Aungst called Selinsgrove’s Wesley United Methodist Church’s monthly cancer support group a “powerful place” and also noted that she gave and received encouragement from sharing her condition with the students she helped in her job as a social worker for the Selinsgrove Area School District. As a way of giving back, she helped facilitate a support group, is happy to share her story with others and now cares for her father, who is going through medical problems of his own.
She referred to “tentacles of people” who sent cards and texts and put her on prayer lists that she didn’t even know about. One church group made her a soft, quilted throw that she wore during chemo.
“I mean, all these people reached out, and I really believe I felt their energy and their kindness,” she said.
Range of emotions
“Keeping a positive attitude helps, but it is completely natural to have a range of emotions or concerns with a diagnosis of cancer or recurrence,” said Mohammad Tahir, MD, PhD, breast and oncoplastic surgeon at the Breast Health Center at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, Divine Providence Campus. “Patients should be encouraged to express their true feelings and discuss their concerns with their care team, family, friends, and in support groups and seek help when needed.”
Aungst found motivation in unexpected moments of delight: a field of snow geese, running into an old friend, a friend’s daughter, born prematurely and lying in her NICU bed with her tiny hand raised “as if to say, ‘I’m here, God. Don’t give up on me.’” And she kept her mind open to humor, watching TV sitcoms and laughing hysterically when a friend’s glasses were pulled off from the force of an MRI Aungst was undergoing.
Limit thoughts
She restricts the time she allows herself to feel sad.
“Cancer is a kick in the gut,” she said. “Boy, I spent a lot of time walking my dog and raging and crying. To allow yourself that, it’s good. But it should be limited.”
Patel even suggested setting a timer. Aungst calls Kassie or a friend and asks them to call her in a couple of hours. Once, when she told Patel she felt like a ticking time bomb, he chided her and reminded her that people die unexpectedly every day.
“‘You cannot sit and wait to die. You have to go and do everything you can each day,’” he told her. She added with a laugh: “I see his face and hear his voice when I start going stupid places in my head.”
She surrounds herself with mementoes of loved ones and good times and uses breathing techniques from yoga to keep her in the moment. On a whim she asked her hairdresser to dye part of her silver-grey hair purple. It cheers her up and gives her some attitude.
“I would allow myself to crash, but I was really mindful of not letting it be a day,” she said.
She recalled Patel saying to her, “What can I do to make this day better for you?”
“That’s such a powerful mantra,” she said. “Making the day better is so important. That’s what everyone should do.”