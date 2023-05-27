The Daily Item
Susquehanna University capped the track & field season with two medalists at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships on Saturday, including Shamokin Area graduate Chloe Yoder.
Yoder, a sophomore, finished fifth in the 100 high hurdles on Saturday to earn All-American honors. She finished in 13.88 seconds, the second consecutive day she broke the 14-second barrier after never breaking it in her career before this weekend.
On Friday evening, she ran 13.86, giving her the sixth-best preliminary time to book her spot in the finals.
The Shamokin native adds NCAA Division III All-American to her trophy case after securing the Landmark Championship in late April in the 100 hurdles with a meet-record 14.25, along with the conference crown in the 400-meter hurdles at a PR 1:05.48.
SU jumper Bryce Jumper matched his career-best high jump, clearing 2.08 meters — 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches — to place third.
The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Ellinger as the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Field Athlete of the Year for NCAA Division III.