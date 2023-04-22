Susan C. Rising, 94, Lafayette Hill

Susan was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Don Arlo and Kathryn Ann (Donahue) Heator. She retired as Postmaster in 1992 after 22 years of service from the U.S. Postal Service. She was the first female letter carrier in the history of Snyder County.
She was a former member, Deacon and Elder of St. John's U.C.C, Lewisburg, a member and Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Lafayette Chapter No. 222, Selinsgrove. She served on the Northumberland Extension Board and held Chair positions and was a leader in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
She is survived by one son, James M. Rising Sr., of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Nancy Jean Rising of Millsboro, Delaware, and Barbara Jo Whipple of Laurel, Delaware; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathryn Ann Krout and Susan Carol Erdman; a brother, Don D. Heator, and a sister, Constance Ann Wells.