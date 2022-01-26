Susan Carol Weaver, 71, of Danville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.
She was born Feb. 6, 1950, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of the late Carl S. Weaver and Thomas E. and Letitia R. Williams Beiter of Danville.
Susan graduated from Danville Area High School in 1968 and then received her bachelor of social work degree from York College and her bachelor of secondary education degree from Bloomsburg University.
She was employed at the Millville Health Care Center as a social worker and then became a long-term substitute teacher for various schools in the area. Susan became a full-time English teacher at Coudersport High School and Liberty High School in Bealeton, Virginia from where she retired in 2016.
Susan was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She also enjoyed beach trips to Ocean City, New Jersey and Ocracoke, North Carolina. One of her greatest enjoyments in life was spending time with her family, all of whom she adored.
Susan will be remembered for her many creative and fun ways of teaching, her compassion, and her passion to help students learn. Even after they graduated, the students would keep in touch with her over the years.
She is also survived by one daughter, Lishiana DaMico of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and one son, Matthew Vought of Bloomsburg; two sisters, Corinne Lyons and Carla Raup, both of Danville; two brothers, Glen Weaver and Thomas J. Beiter and his wife Kathi, both of Danville; and one sister-in-law, Cindy Weaver of Danville. Susan is also survived by three grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by one brother, Carl D. Weaver; one sister in-law, Lorraine Weaver; and one brother in-law, Daniel Lyons.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Susan’s Life to be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, with Pastor Greg Molter officiating. Friends will be received for a walk-through visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thoughtful masking is requested by the family.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center A-Wing for all the loving care and compassion that was received by Susan.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to Liberty High School, English Department Scholarship Fund, 6300 Independence Ave., Bealeton, VA 22712.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com