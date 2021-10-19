Susan Elizabeth Raup, 74, of Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, passed away at her home Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021. She was a former resident of Watsontown.
She was born in Lewisburg, April 27, 1947, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Florence (Taylor) Raup.
Susan was a graduate of the Warrior Run High School with the class of 1965.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas T. (Deborah) Raup of Watsontown; a nephew, Steven T. Raup of Watsontown; and a niece, Elizabeth M. Raup of Milton.
Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.