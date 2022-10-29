Susan F. Moser-Fisher, 65, of Lewisburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday October 26, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg October 5, 1957, a daughter of the late Arthur E. Moser and Margaret (Williams) Moser of Lewisburg. She was married to Matthew W. Fisher and her death breaks a marital union of 11 years.
Susan was a graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School in 1975. She was a Medical Technician at Elmcroft Assisted Living.
She was a member of the Church of New Life, was a foster grandparent, and loved being around her family, grandchildren and all children.
She enjoyed riding on the motorcycle back seat as she visited 49 states, Canada several times and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally eight times. In 2011, she fulfilled a lifelong dream and was blessed to see the sunset on the ocean at an Oregon beach.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by 2 sons, James and Catherine Douglas of Millville and Travis Galligher of Millville and 3 grandchildren, Kristopher, Tristan, and Lilly Ann. Also surviving are 2 brothers Arthur J. (Kathy) Moser of Lewisburg, and Jeff (Arris) Moser of Montandon, and an Uncle Robert (Pat) Moser of Chambersburg.
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg Saturday morning November 5, 2022, from 10:30 until 11:45, with a time of remembrance to follow.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.