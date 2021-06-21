Susan J. Houtz, 68, of Jones Hill Road, Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 16, 1953, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Adam and Mildred (Chubb) Fogle. On Feb. 14, 1975, she married Marvin J. Houtz who survives.
Susan was a 1971 graduate of East Juniata High School and the Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing.
She was employed with SUN Home Visiting Nurses and was proud of being the first LPN hired by them. Later she did private home care nursing.
Susan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg. She was a prolific quilter having made more than 100 quilts. Gardening was also one of her joys as well as hunting earlier in her life. But her greatest joy came from her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Jeremy Houtz of Beaver Springs; two grandchildren, Emily and Leah Houtz; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Jean Fogle of McAlisterville; a stepsister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Donald Troutman of Cocolamus; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Houtz of Middleburg.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Ritzman.
Susan has donated her body to Humanity Gifts Registry.
A celebration of her life will be announced in the near future.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.