Susan Kilgallen, 77, of Country Comfort Assisted Living, New Columbia, passed away Saturday June 24, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1945, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Margaret Kilgallen and William J. Kilgallen.
Susan was a graduate of Chief Logan High School in Lewistown, Pa. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress, quilter and enjoyed all forms of craft work. In her younger years, she enjoyed singing in her church choir.
She was a past Worthy Matron of Lewisburg Chapter number 394 Order of the Eastern Star. Susan also served as Royal Matron with the Order of the Amaranth with William A. Knecht Memorial Court # 144 in Milton. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Her faith led her to Harvest House Christian Fellowship in Lewisburg where she was baptized and her faith in Jesus Christ was strengthened.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Wendy) Foss of Mifflinburg; her son, Michael (Nancy) Foss; her daughter, Christine (Christopher) Zanot, and grandchildren, Evan, Kaylin, Tyler and Hannah.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 5, at Shaw Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 with Pastor Dan Langan officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest House Christian Fellowship, 310 Market St. in Lewisburg.