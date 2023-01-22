Susan L. Trate, 90, of Milton, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving children.
Born July 12, 1932, in Canton, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Nancy P. (Boone) McNinch. She was married to Ray N. Trate and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death in 2014.
Susan was a 1950 graduate of Bloomsburg High School and a 1954 graduate of West Chester State Teachers College, now West Chester University. Following graduation, she taught music in State College until she met her future husband and became a homemaker and devoted mother. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1980, when she began teaching music at the Benton Area School District, retiring in 1996.
Through the years, she enjoyed Bridge Club, Knitting Club and was assistant director of the Buffalo Valley Singers. Susan was an avid reader, content on her couch with a good book and a cup of coffee. She had many friends who shared her love of reading. She was also a member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian C. and Sherri K. Trate of New Columbia; a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara R. and Brady B. Golder of Milton; two grandsons, Shane W. Trate and Benjamin R. Trate; and a great-grandson, Logan B. Trate. She was their beloved Nana.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her loving sister, Barbara R. Hummel King.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Vicar Mindelle Bartholomew officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Benton Area School District (Susan L. McNinch Trate Music Award), 600 Green Acres Road, Benton PA 17814.
