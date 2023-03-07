Susan M. Doane, 73, of Montandon, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, in her home after fighting a long battle against kidney disease.
Born in Sunbury on Oct. 10, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Margaret L. (Engle) Woolsey. She was married to Joseph W. Doane and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Susan attended Milton schools and had worked for Middleburg Yarn Processing Company, Selinsgrove. She was an animal lover, rescued and adopted abandoned animals, enjoyed car rides looking for deer, picnics, her Lilac bushes and large Iris flower beds, NASCAR and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is survived by three children, John W. Shirk Jr. of Milton, Sinda Swancer and her husband Jason of Newport, and Lon Shirk of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Bryson Swancer, Landon Swancer and Sequoia Shirk; a great-granddaughter, Willow Shirk; and a brother, Scott Hoey of Shamokin.
A celebration of life service will be announced later.
Donations are being accepted to help cover expenses. Please mail to Joseph Doane, PO Box 276, Montandon, PA 17850.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.