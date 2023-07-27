Susan M. Hendricks, 87, of Norristown, formerly of Clearfield, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Gwynedd Health Care, Lansdale.
She was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Maximo Joseph and Bernice (Gregory) Tornatore.
Mrs. Hendricks had been employed at Rea & Derick in Northumberland. She had also worked at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church in Sunbury, where she played and was the music director. Susan loved knitting, gardening, traveling and reading. Besides her devotion to her family, music and performing were a central focus of her life. Susan played the organ, led or was a member of the choir at every church to which she belonged, and was a long-time member of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale in Selinsgrove. Her home was a gathering place for family and friends to celebrate birthdays and holidays throughout her life. Susan lived her life by the tenets of the Beatitudes, as a child of God.
She is survived by her seven children, Gregory C. McCracken and wife Joyce of Prague, Czeck Republic, Mary M. McCracken of Wayne, Diane E. McCracken of Norristown, Joseph E. McCracken and partner Patrice of Northumberland, Kathleen McCracken Lincoln and husband George of Lewisburg, Karen McCracken-Rabenold and husband Robert of Emmaus, and Daniel W. McCracken of Wayne; a son-in-law, Brian Erkes of Trappe; 11 grandchildren, Ian McCracken of Austin, Texas, Meghan McCracken of Austin, Texas, Samuel McCracken of Austin, Texas, Daniel Sterry of Philadelphia, Nathan Sterry of Lancaster, Melissa Sterner & husband Adam of Bowie, MD, Matthew Lincoln of Narberth, Franklin Erkes & wife Ashley of New York, NY, Caroline Erkes of San Diego, Calif., Jessica Rabenold of Philadelphia, and Sarah Rabenold of Philadelphia; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Charles, and Kimiko; 24 nieces and nephews, five brothers and one sister, Robert Tornatore and wife Lola of Centre Hall, Gregory Tornatore and wife Suzanne of Union Hall, Va., John Tornatore and wife Sandra of Bedford, Tom Tornatore and partner Shelly of Dayton, Ohio, Bernice Rodi and husband Dominic of Fairport, NY, and Fred Tornatore and wife Katherine of Centre Hall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin McCracken; her second husband, Eugene Hendricks; a daughter, Janice McCracken Erkes; a grandchild, Benjamin Erkes; and two brothers, Maximo Tornatore and William Tornatore.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Mass of Christian burial will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Alzheimer's Association; American Federation for Suicide Prevention; American Heart Association; or St. Francis RCC of Clearfield, Pa.
If family members would like help ordering flowers, please contact the funeral home at info@beardsleyfuneralhome.com.