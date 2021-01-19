Susan M. Johnson, 74, of Turbotville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her son’s home, where she had been residing.
Born Nov. 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Byron and Grace (Radel) Hartman.
Susan was a 1964 graduate of Northumberland High School. She then attended Harrisburg Business School, where she earned her associates degree. She worked for PPL Electric for more than 30 years before retiring.
She is survived by her son, Scott Yeager and his wife, Krista, of Turbotville; and three grandchildren, Alton Yeager, Michael Bryant, and Jeffrey Stahl.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, John Thompson; and a son, Jeffrey Yeager.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com