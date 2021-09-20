A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend left this earth and went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sept. 13, 2021. Susan “Susie” M. Smith, 72, of Freeburg, was the daughter of the late Max and Geraldine (Enterline) Seidler.
If you had the privilege of meeting her, you would know how selfless and devoted to her faith she was. Susie worked as a teller for 35 years, eventually retiring from M&T Bank. Following her retirement, she started working at Walmart as a cashier to keep herself busy and surrounded by people. She was such a generous and giving person, always having a small gift to give wherever she went. This would include anything from a roll of toilet paper to a jar of canned goods — but the message was always the same, she wanted to let you know you were loved and thought about. Susie concentrated and practiced her faith her entire life, and knew during her four year battle with cancer that she would soon be meeting her Savior.
Susie was known for many things — quite comical things to be honest. She was the slowest eater of the family, stating you must “savor each bite,” but she may have taken that to an extreme when it took her 2 hours to eat a single peppermint patty. She also collected Tweety Bird, having more than 150 in her house at one point. She kept a detailed list for anything and everything, making sure she didn’t forget to mention something. She made the most amazing chocolate chip cookies that were a hit at every family gathering. She wrapped all presents in the comic section of the newspaper. And Susie was known for being the photographer of the family — hence every picture has everybody in it, but her. Most of all, Susie will be most remembered for the joy friends and family brought to her. Not only was she a grandmother to her own, but a grandmother and caregiver to the kids of her close-knit community. She lived a very simple life and was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren, family, her best friend and sister Maxine, and visiting her friends.
Susie is survived by her two daughters, Jeannie Leahy and Denise Weber (John); four grandchildren, Chase Shaffer, Mackenzie Leahy, Maverick Leahy, and Eve Lesperance; her sister, Maxine Billmeyer (Randy); sister-in-law, Jane Seidler; one great-granddaughter, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Roger Seidler.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at First Baptist Church of Danville, 12 Brookside Dr., Danville, PA 17821. A Celebration of Susie’s Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Susie’s name to the infamous WPGM Radio, P.O. Box 236, Danville, PA 17821.
