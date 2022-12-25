Susan Will, 70, of Lancaster, passed away Dec. 21, 2022.
Sue was born to the late John and Florence Vought in Lewisburg and grew up in Mifflinburg.
She obtained both a bachelor’s and master’s degree with a focus on education, before becoming a teacher. She had a passion for helping people succeed and helped many throughout her many years of teaching.
Sue was a very active person. She loved spending time with friends and family biking, walking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, and traveling.
She enjoyed trying new restaurants and was an avid cook, frequently making cookies and soups for church, neighborhood, and family events.
She was a member of several organizations and clubs and always looked for ways to support her community, especially through Grace Lutheran Church and the Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster.
Most of all, Sue loved and supported her family. She will be missed dearly by those whose lives she has touched with her energy, faith, and sense of humor.
Sue is survived by her children Alexander Will, Bianca (Will) Hydutsky, Felina (Will) Tilli, and stepson Max Will; her grandchildren Ella, Warren, Charlotte, Isabella, and Tristan; and her brother Donald “Skip” Vought. Along with her parents, Sue was predeceased by her husband Werner Will and her siblings Diane, Nancy, and John “Jack” Vought.
Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Her family invites guests to a visitation at noon and a reception after the conclusion of service. Her family welcomes donations to her memorial fund at Grace Lutheran Church to continue outreach ministries in the community. Condolences may be shared at SnyderFuneralHome.com.