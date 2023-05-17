Susann P. Long, 92, of Danville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 14, 1931, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Hugh and Marie (Azer) Pursel.
Sue graduated from Northumberland Area High School in 1949.
She was employed as a secretary in various offices in Sunbury and Danville. Sue also worked as a secretary for Grove Presbyterian Church, Danville for 15 years.
Sue was a former member of Pine Street Lutheran Church, Danville.
She is survived by one son, George R. Long and his wife Julia of Indiana, Pa.; one brother, William Pursel of Linglestown, Pa.; and one granddaughter, Taylor Long and her husband Anthony Rojas of Philadelphia. Sue is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richard Long whom she married in 1956. Sue was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie Hoch and Jean Neal.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Susann’s Life at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821.
Burial will be private in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Giving Foundation/Montour Preserve Fund, checks made payable to MARC, PO Box 456, Danville, PA 17821 or Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) — Montour Preserve Fund (Danville) (fcsuite.com).