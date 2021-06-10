State police allege a 23-year-old homeless man murdered three people in Snydertown on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Investigators said Matthew Joseph Reed, 23, who was living at Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, allegedly admitted to state troopers from the Stonington station that he shot victims Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and an unidentified 17-year-old male.
The victims were killed between noon and 3 p.m. at 3425 Snydertown Road, police said.
Investigators spoke with an acquaintance of Reed’s, according to court documents, who told police that Reed confessed to the murders. The acquaintance told police that Reed asked them to tell police they were together all day, court documents said. The individual also told police that Reed asked them to hide his gun, which they declined, according to court documents.
At about 7 p.m., Valley police swarmed the Sunbury boat launch off Route 147 and the nearby Haven Ministry Center. At the same time, investigators also gathered outside the Snydertown home 8 miles away where the victims were killed.
Police closed a section of Route 147 near Haven Ministry Center for a short time while they took Reed into custody.
Troopers released the names of the victims overnight Thursday. Reed's arraignment in the homicide case is scheduled for later today. He is currently held at the Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.