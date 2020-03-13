DANVILLE — A section of white plastic pipe that aroused suspicion around midday Thursday led Danville police to call in the state police bomb squad from Hershey, evacuate Dunkin’ and shut down Railroad Street and Nicholas Avenue for nearly three hours.
The bomb squad X-rayed the pipe, which was capped on both ends and in the grass behind Buckley’s Carpet at Route 11 and Railroad Street, and determined it was empty, said Cpl. Jonathan Swank, Danville police officer in charge.
The pipe appeared to be less than a foot long. Swank said police thought at first it was a geocache because it appeared to have a geocache label on it.
“There are several thousand in the area,” the officer said. “It sure looked like that.”
Geocaches are containers that are hidden in outdoor locations for people to find by using a global positioning system (GPS) or mobile devices.
Swank said the call came in just a few minutes before noon from the owner of a nearby business.
An officer from the bomb squad, dressed in protective gear, first checked out the pipe while lying on his stomach, and apparently determined it was harmless as other officers waited in the staging area behind Dunkin’. He walked away and another officer in plain clothes walked across Railroad Street and picked up the pipe.
“They X-rayed it and will dispose of it,” Swank said.
The owner of the business behind Buckley’s called 911 about the suspicious pipe and said it had been lying there a couple of days, according to the Montour County Firewire.
The owner of the plumbing business did not want to give his name but told a reporter he called after a couple Buckley’s employees noticed the pipe. He said they told him they first noticed it on Tuesday night.
“As of now, who might have placed it there is unknown and may never be known unless someone comes forward with information,” the Firewire posting stated.
Swank said Mahoning Township Police, the Montour County Sheriff’s Department, Danville Fire Police and the bomb squad assisted Danville police at the scene.