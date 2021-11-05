The Daily Item
Susquehanna lost its first football game of the season last week on the road to Johns Hopkins, and the River Hawks dropped in the polls.
Susquehanna (7-1) has another chance at a marquee win today when the 25th-ranked River Hawks host No. 16 Muhlenberg (7-1) at 1 p.m.
The Blue Jays, ranked 17th, led 24-0 before the River Hawks scored 17 straight points, but Johns Hopkins (7-1) scored the final 14 points for a 38-17 win.
The Mules, Blue Jays and River Hawks are all 6-1 in Centennial Conference play, tied at the top of the standings.
Michael Ruisch leads Susquehanna’s offense with 1,811 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions. The senior quarterback is also second on the team with 211 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Frankie Negrini leads the River Hawks with 510 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Four River Hawks (Samuel Darrell, Michael Lefever, Kyle Good and Eddie Nugent) have caught 20 or more passes and have 300-plus receiving yards.
Darrell leads the way with 33 catches and 415 yards.
Muhlenberg, which defeated Johns Hopkins on Oct. 15, suffered its only loss on Sept. 18 to Ursinus (6-2, 5-2).
The Mules have rushed for 725 yards this season, while throwing for 2,468.
Michael Hnatkowsky has thrown for 2,386 of those yards, and has 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Michael Feaster and Mitch Daniel have been Hnatkowsky’s top targets. Feaster has 66 catches for 775 yards, and Daniel has 45 catches for 559 yards.
On the ground, Rory DeLuca (261 yards) and Ethan Brader (252 yards) lead the way, though both are averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry.