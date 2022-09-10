SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University on Saturday dedicated the Robert I. Estill Field House in honor of the 1965 graduate and his significant philanthropy to the university.
Estill has established the Robert I. Estill Endowed Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students who qualify for financial aid, and is supporting capital improvements to athletic facilities and equipment.
"Today we celebrate Bob’s extraordinary philanthropy, specifically his generous contributions to the athletics program and a significant scholarship fund," said University President Jonathan Green. “His support enables us to provide our student-athletes — which make up 25 percent of our student population — with state-of-the-art facilities while helping us to continue realizing one of our most important aspirations, which is to make a Susquehanna education attainable for deserving students.
“We offer our sincere thanks to Bob for his generous gift to the university and its students — current and future.”
The 51,000-square-foot Robert I. Estill Field House features four multi-sport courts for basketball, tennis and volleyball. It includes indoor team practice space for field sports and an indoor, six-lane, 200-meter track. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall provides natural light and a view of the Doug Arthur Stadium.
"As a private university, Susquehanna relies on the generosity of individuals like Bob to help us provide our students access to truly transformative experiences," said Vice President for Advancement Melissa Komora. "We are grateful for the philanthropic support that is integral to the university’s ability to provide more scholarships and to make capital improvements to our facilities."
At Susquehanna, Estill participated in several intramural sports and varsity football under Head Coach Jim Garrett and Coach Bob Pitello as an offensive tackle and a captain. He was a member of the university’s business society and Phi Mu Delta. After graduation, he led a successful career in accounting, construction and real estate, attributing his success in business to his football coaches.
"One thing that has always struck me, is the sheer amount of unwavering support that our alumni show our athletes. Alumni are just as invested in student success – both in competition and in the classroom – as the students are themselves," said Athletic Director Sharief Hashim. "Just like the leadership he showed on the football field, Bob leads his fellow alumni by example – with generous support of Susquehanna’s athletic program, its facilities and, most importantly, its students."
This year, Susquehanna won the Landmark Conference President’s Trophy for the best overall athletics program in the conference. It marked the fifth time Susquehanna won the trophy, making the River Hawks one of two teams to win the conference trophy most often since its inception in 2008.