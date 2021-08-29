SELINSGROVE — After an up-and-down freshman season, Susquehanna quarterback Michael Ruisch put together a very good sophomore season.
Instead of showcasing more improvement as a junior, Ruisch and his teammates were sidelined last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the senior from Fogelsville is hoping to go out with a bang.
“If anything, I feel like it lit more of a fire under me,” Ruisch said. “I just want to get back out there and play, that’s it.”
Ruisch was 188-of-309 for 2,375 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions as a sophomore.
“It’s always good to have your starter back,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “Michael knows the system. He’s practiced well. He’s got things to work on, as we all do, and he’s working on them. ... We’re pretty happy with his growth and development.
“It’s great to have the signalcaller back any year, especially a guy as talented as him.”
Ruisch directed an offense that averaged more than 43 points per game in 2019 as the River Hawks went 10-1. Susquehanna’s only loss came in overtime to Muhlenberg, which reached the national semifinals.
“We’ve got unfinished business this season,” senior linebacker Craig Roumes said. “Unfinished business is what we’ve been talking about. We know what the standard is, what the expectations are, and we’ve just got to fulfill that.”
Susquehanna finished in second place in the Centennial Conference two years ago, snapping a streak of being tied for third in the conference for three straight years.
“The expectation in our program is that we are a championship-caliber team,” Perkovich said. “The way we prepare, the way we teach our kids, the way we expect them to handle themselves and how they work is all leading to being a championship-caliber football program.
“We’ve been knocking on the door for three years. These guys understand what we’re trying to do and what the goals are. We have high expectations and high goals in our program.”
Before the Mules won the title outright last year, Johns Hopkins had won at least a share of 10 straight titles. This season, the River Hawks will play the Mules and the Blue Jays on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Susquehanna’s eighth and ninth games.
“In our league, you’ve got to be ready to play every week,” Perkovich said. “I like that we’re playing them late. If we trend like we trended in 2019, by Week 8 we were hitting on all cylinders. So I hope that’s the case. Obviously a lot of things have to happen before that.
“We’re just taking it week-by-week, and hopefully, win-by-win.”
The work the River Hawks put in over the past two years has prepared them for a conference title, at least that’s the hope.
“I know we put in all the work,” said Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia graduate. “We just have to execute what we’ve put in the past two years. I’m excited to see what the team can do.”
If Susquehanna can translate that onto the field on Saturdays, the River Hawks believe the results will follow.
“I want to give everything I can to help us win,” said linebacker Anthony Scicchitano, a Southern Columbia graduate. “We had some good training the past 20 months, even though we weren’t able to play a game. We’re confident with what we’ve put in, and we’re ready to show that.”
Hoffman said the River Hawks were able to form a lot of team chemistry, which could benefit them this season.
“It’s been difficult dealing with COVID, just like everybody else has to deal with it,” he said. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of the football team at Susquehanna. We were able to practice so much last year, lift and just be together as a team. That really helped us as a team get to know each other better. A lot of people don’t know half their teammates because of COVID.”
Hoffman scored 80 points in 2019, second on the team, connecting in seven field goals and 59 extra points.
“I’m more worried about winning, but hopefully it’ll be a lot (more) points,” Hoffman said of his senior season.
Susquehanna’s defense allowed an average of 15 points per game in 2019, and held an opponent to seven or fewer points four times.
“The culture is still around,” Roumes said. “Nothing should change, just the faces on the team.”
Scicchitano added: “We’re still the wild dogs. It’s all about the hunt. ... It’s just being relentless, endless pursuit of the football, 100% effort every second of the play until the whistle is blown.”
If things come together, and two classes playing their first collegiate games get up to speed quickly, the River Hawks think this could be their year.
“The team is looking great,” Ruisch said. “The young guys are looking great. They just need some reps.”
His coach agreed with his senior captain’s preseason assessment.
“I like our team,” Perkovich said. “We’ve got a really good group of people who are playing for each other. They care about what we’re doing. They’ve been focused. They’ve practiced well. They’ve listened well. We’ve got to continue that trend.”