NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A day after using an early run to take control in the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament, Susquehanna found itself on the wrong side of a game-changing first-half run Saturday.
Christopher Newport scored 30 of 37 points over a 13-minute stretch, and the fourth-ranked Captains beat the River Hawks 81-67.
Susquehanna trailed by 15 at halftime, and did not get closer than 11 in the second half.
Lukas Yurasits also scored his 1,000th point in the game, eclipsing the mark at the 16:12 mark on a layup that was counted after defensive basket interference. Yurasits scored 12 points, and finished with 1,006 points over his three-year career.
“It means a great deal,” Yurasits said. “It was definitely an accomplishment I set out to get this year. ... It’s a happy accomplishment, even though we didn’t get the job done tonight.”
Dominic Dunn was the leading scorer for SU, as the redshirt junior had 22 points for the River Hawks, knocking down four 3-pointers.
Susquehanna took an early lead over the Captains as a 3-pointer from Quincy Haughton and a jumper from Yurasits put Susquehanna up 9-2.
“We’ve been fast starting,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek. “Our defense was good early. ... It’s no different than how we’ve started before, but (our) run was a little bit less.
“It’s something we weren’t able to sustain as long we hoped.”
That’s when the Captains went on their 30-7 run to go ahead 32-16.
Danny Frauenehim, in his final appearance as a River Hawk, had 12 points and four assists. Howie Rankine, Jr. had 10 points off the bench, as he connected on two 3-pointers for SU. Haughton also contributed seven points to the River Hawk squad.
Susquehanna finished their year 24-5, ending their 14-game win streak with Saturday’s loss.
“We’ve been on quite a run and had our way with people,” Marcinek said. “We didn’t have our way tonight. That doesn’t make me any less proud of the group I got to coach. I have no regrets. All I’ll have of the season are great memories.
“We’re upset now. We’re disappointed, but we’ll look back at it with fondness.”
Their 24 wins are tied for the most in school history, and the team captured their second conference title in three years, and their second consecutive title in years that they had played after sitting out the 2020-21 season.