After its first unbeaten in nearly 40 years years and as it starts in a new conference this year, the Susquehanna football team begins the season ranked No. 22 in the d3football.com preseason poll.
The River Hawks are coming off a 10-1 season in their final year in the Centennial Conference, including the program's first perfect regular season since 1986. SU reached its first NCAA tournament since 2009 and finished the season ranked 19th.
Defending national champion North Central (Illinois) is the top-ranked team to start the 2023 season after going 15-0. The Cardinals got 22 first-place votes. Mount Union got the other three first-place votes.
The River Hawks are the only Landmark Conference football team in the rankings as the league embarks on football for the first time. In February 2022, the conference Executive Board unanimously voted to add football as a league-sponsored sport beginning this fall.
Susquehanna opens the season on Sept. 2 at Bridgewater (Va.) and follows that up with consecutive road games at SUNY Brockport and SUNY Cortland. Cortland opens the season at No. 17 after finishing 9-2 a year ago. SU's first home game is Sept. 23 against Western New England
SU coach Tom Perkovich has a 51-19 over his seven seasons at the helm of the River Hawks. He has won eight or more games in the past five seasons, including 10 or more in two of the last three campaigns
D3football.com Preseason poll
Rank;School (No. 1 votes);2022;W-L;Points
1. North Central (Ill.);(22);15-0;622
2. Mount Union;(3);14-1;597
3. Mary Hardin-Baylor;12-2;553
4. Trinity (Texas);11-1;511
5. Wartburg;13-1;500
6. St. John's;10-2;495
7. Linfield;10-1;434
8. Hardin-Simmons;9-2;397
9. Ithaca;12-1;362
10. Delaware Valley;12-1;349
11. UW-Whitewater;8-3;322
12. UW-La Crosse;9-2 ;304
13. Wheaton (Ill.);8-3;285
14. Bethel;10-3;278
15. Randolph-Macon;11-1; 256
16. Carnegie Mellon;11-1;248
17. Cortland;9-2;237
18. Johns Hopkins;10-1;182
19. John Carroll;8-2;165
20. Aurora;11-2;155
21. UW-Oshkosh; 6-4;140
22. Susquehanna;10-1;134
23. UW-River Falls;7-4;127
24. Alma;11-1;99
25. Salisbury;9-2;59
Others receiving votes: Utica 49; Washington U. 36; Endicott 34; Mount St. Joseph 32; Huntingdon 27; Washington & Jefferson 25; DePauw 22; Albion 16; Springfield 15; Muhlenberg 14; Birmingham-Southern 11; Howard Payne 6; Baldwin Wallace 5; Stevenson 4; Lake Forest 4; RPI 3; Trinity (Conn.) 3; Heidelberg 2; Monmouth 2; Bridgewater (Va.) 2; Gustavus Adolphus 1; Shenandoah 1.