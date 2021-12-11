The Daily Item
ASTON — Leading by one point with 3:31 left in regulation, Susquehanna finished on a big run to defeat Neumann 77-68 on Saturday in nonconference men’s college basketball.
Dominic Dunn hit a jumper and a pair of free throws, and Danny Frauenheim drilled a pair of jumpers — including a 3-pointer — and a pair of free throws as the River Hawks (6-3) closed the game on a 13-5 run.
Frauenheim led the way offensively for Susquehanna, with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
The River Hawks led 32-31 at halftime, and neither team led by more than six until Susquehanna’s late run.
Dunn and Lukas Yurasits each scored 16 points, with Dunn adding four 3-pointers and seven rebounds.
Cooper Haberern was the top Susquehanna scorer off the bench, posting eight points while also grabbing a team- and career-high eight rebounds.
Jack Van Syckle added six points off the bench, and Jay Martin scored seven points.
There were several swings in the first half, as Neumann (6-4) led by seven early, and Van Syckle scored in the paint to put Susquehanna ahead by 10 with five minutes left. Neumann closed the first half on a 15-6 run.