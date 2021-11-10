SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit Wednesday on its way to a 63-57 win over Stevens Institute of Technology in nonconference women's basketball action.
"That was a blockbuster comeback," Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said. "At halftime, we just talked about all the hard work we put in, each and every single day at practice. That's when the lights are off. So when the lights are on, we want to be able to compete (the way) we know how."
The 21-point come-from-behind win for Susquehanna was its largest margin erased in a victory in at least last 12 years
The Ducks (0-1) led 41-23 at halftime, and 52-42 after three quarters. Allie Moss hit a 3-pointer to put Stevens ahead by 13 (55-42) with 7:55 to play.
The River Hawks (2-0) held the Ducks scoreless for the next 4:45, and allowed only a Moss layup the rest of the way.
"I think we did a heck of a job defensively," Holko said. "We held them to five points in that fourth quarter. ... We got some big turnovers."
Sadie Comfort, who scored 13 points for Susquehanna, nit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Kaitlyn Lynch scored on a fastbreak to cut the Ducks' lead to 55-50 with 5:26 remaining. The run continued out of a timeout by the Ducks, as Susquehanna eventually tied at 55 with a 13-0 run that was capped by an Erin McQuillen 3-pointer.
That's when Moss, who scored 10 points, made her layup to give the Ducks the lead. Lynch tied the game on another fastbreak.
With 1:11 to go in regulation, Susquehanna took its first lead since 8-6 in the first quarter as Amalia Esposito drove through the paint and finished with the reverse layup to put Susquehanna up 59-57. Esposito scored a game-high 15 points, and had a game-high five steals.
McQuillen, who scored 14 points, hit four free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
The River Hawks relied on their senior leadership Wednesday, as 60 of the team's 63 points came from the group. Olivia Brandt had her second double-double in as many games with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Susquehanna shot 5-of-18 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first quarter, as it was held to 10 points in the opening quarter.
"In the first half, we shot the ball absolutely terribly," Holko said. "We couldn't hit a lick."
The River Hawks shot 17-of-42 (40 percent) the rest of the way.
Susquehanna 63, Stevens Institute of Technology 57
Stevens Institute of Technology (0-1) 57
Jess Broad 6-19 0-0 12, Danielle Cornetta 3-17 4-6 11, Allie Moss 4-7 0-0 10, Meghan Douglas 4-6 0-0 8, Vanessa Elliott 1-4 2-2 4, Amber Porrett 3-5 1-2 7, Keeley Coval 2-6 0-0 5, Lucy Alberici 0-3 0-0 0, Elissa Nsenkyire 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Rothwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 7-10 57.
Susquehanna (2-0) 63
Amalia Esposito 6-10 3-4 15, Erin McQuillen 3-13 6-8 14, Sadie Comfort 5-16 0-0 13, Olivia Brandt 4-11 1-2 10, Kaitlyn Lynch 3-7 2-2 8, Kenzie Salvaggi 1-1 0-0 2, Olivia Ciullo 0-1 1-2 1, Kate Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Emlet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 13-18 63.
Halftime: Stevens 41-23. 3-point goals: Stevens 4-20 (Moss 2-5, Cornetta 1-4, Coval 1-5, Broad 0-1, Alberici 0-2, Elliott 0-3); Susquehanna 6-24 (Comfort 3-9, McQuillen 2-8, Brandt 1-4, Lynch 0-3). Rebounds: Stevens 38 (Douglas 10); Susquehanna 51 (Brandt 14). Assists: Stevens 14 (Douglas 4); Susquehanna 12 (Esposito 3, McQuillen 3). Steals: Stevens 13 (three tied with 3); Susquehanna 10 (Esposito 5). Blocks: Stevens 8 (Broad 4); Susquehanna 1 (Hildebrandt). Total fouls: Stevens 20; Susquehanna 18. Fouled out: Nsenkyire. Turnovers: Stevens 17; Susquehanna 24. A: 103.