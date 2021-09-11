The Daily Item
LANCASTER — Susquehanna overcame a 14-point deficit with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and then won in five overtimes, defeating Franklin and Marshall 30-28 on Saturday in the Centennial Conference football opener for both teams.
Once the game went into the third overtime, the new NCAA rule kicked, where each team has the ball placed at the 2-yard line, and two-point conversions are attempted by each team until a winner is decided.
The River Hawks took a 7-0 lead into halftime as quarterback Michael Ruisch ran 17 yards for a touchdown.
However, the Diplomats tied the game on a 72-yard drive, and then scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 21-7 lead.
That’s when the comeback began for Susquehanna. Starting with the ball at their 16-yard line, Ruisch led them on an 84-yard drive to make it a one-possession game. The drive was highlighted by a 47-yard run from the senior quarterback.
The River Hawks then forced back-to-back three-and-outs, and took advantage of the second one.
Susquehanna (2-0) took over at the Diplomats’ 47-yard line with 1:58 to play. Ruisch completed a 16-yard pass to Eddie Nugent, and then threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Darrell. Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman nailed the extra point to tie the game at 21.
Franklin and Marshall attempted what would have been a game-winning field goal, but Susquehanna’s Craig Lyttleton blocked it.
Neither team scored in the first overtime period. In the second overtime, Hoffman and Franklin and Marshall’s Jack Rodenberge boh kicked field goals. After each team converted on their two-point conversions in both the third and fourth overtimes, the River Hawks stopped the Diplomats to start the fifth overtime.
Frankie Negrini ran in for Susquehanna’s game-winning two-point coversion.
Ruisch passed for a game-high 261 yards, and also led the River Hawks with 70 rushing yards. Darrell and Kyle Good both finished with 84 receiving yards for Susquehanna.