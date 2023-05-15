The Daily Item
Susquehanna University’s baseball team will make an appearance in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2019 after winning the Landmark Conference title over the weekend.
The River Hawks will compete in a four-team, double-elimination regional beginning Friday at Arcadia University, outside of Philadelphia.
Susquehanna (26-18) and Arcadia (32-12) meet in the 10 a.m. game on Friday. SUNY Brockport (28-16), the 2023 SUNYAC champion, and Rowan University (30-13), which received an at-large bid out of the NJAC, join the regional bracket as the two and three seeds, respectively. They will meet at 1:30.
After capturing its second consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom championship and fourth in the last seven years, Arcadia is hosting a regional for the second consecutive season. The Knights’ pitching coach is former Lewisburg High standout James Gulden. Gulden was drafted out of Lewisburg by the Montreal Expos in the 2000 Major League Baseball Entry Draft, but instead went to Virginia Tech before transferring to Cleveland State.
Susquehanna reached the NCAA tournament by sweeping a pair of games from Scranton on Sunday.
In the opener, the River Hawks scored twice in the top of the 10th after Scranton tied it in the ninth to force a decisive second game with a 10-8 win.
In the finale, the Royals raced out to a 5-1 lead after scoring four times in the top of the seventh. Susquehanna responded with four runs in the home half of the seventh
In the top of the nine, Aiden Martin allowed a lead-off single, he got next three batters he faced — he issued an intentional walk to set up a force at each base — to give SU a chance in the bottom of the ninth.
J.P. Yore led off with a single and then advanced to second on a failed pick-off attempt. After a single from Dylan Heyduk moved Yore to third, Michael Mancuso laced a single back up the middle, getting his only hit of the game to clinch the title.
The River Hawks won four games over the three-day tournament, beating top-seeded Elizabethtown twice to knock them out and rebounding after losing to the Royals on Saturday to beat them twice on Sunday.
Tony Rossi earned tournament MVP honors after a stellar weekend saw him start all five games at third base, tally seven hits including two home runs and three doubles, with one home run and all three doubles coming in the championship games against Scranton.