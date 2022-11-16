SELINSGROVE — About 70 Susquehanna University staff members served more than 200 turkeys, 400 pounds of mashed potatoes, 300 pounds of homemade stuffing and 200 pumpkin pies to 925 students in the Evert Dining Room at Degenstein Center Wednesday.
The traditional Thanksgiving meal has been an annual event since 1981 and dining hall supervisor Tina Landis has been involved in the celebration each year.
"I think it's really nice how everyone get together as a family," she said as she dished out heaps of corn into a serving tray.
"It's nice coming together with friends," said Dylan Hiker, a junior, who plans to enjoy another traditional Thanksgiving dinner with family in Stroudsburg.
Junior Madeline Kempski has enjoyed the traditional meal for several years and called it "a good bonding experience."
Dining staff were at work at 4 a.m. preparing the meal that included 270 turkeys and 200 pumpkin pies that were served Wednesday to underclassmen and Thursday's meal for about 370 seniors.
Vegan and food-sensitive students were treated to tofurky and gluten-free deserts from Gable House Bakery in Mifflinburg.
The event has expanded as student involvement grew. Landis recalls serving about 300 students the first year it was offered and this year she'll be involved in feeding more than 1,200.
Sophomore Ryan Rorls said she appreciated Susquehanna President Jonathan Green, along with his wife, Lynn Buck, coming out to help serve the meal.
"It's a very humble thing to do," she said.
Green said the event gives him a chance to spend time with many of the students who have developed close relationships on campus.
"For some students, this is their home," said Green, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 104 students remained on campus. "This is our family meal together and clearly it is meaningful."
He's learned that in the years since Susquehanna began providing students a Thanksgiving meal before the holiday break other universities in Pennsylvania have started a similar tradition, including Bloomsburg University.
Laurie Tomsho, the new general manager of Aramark dining services at Susquehanna, worked previously at Bloomsburg and said she's proud to now oversee the tradition where it all started.
"It brings tears to my eyes how all the staff work at this," she said as she placed icing on the pies.
Any leftover food will be packaged and provided to students who remain on campus during the break next week and the rest will be donated to local food banks, Tomsho said.
"I don't expect to have a lot of leftovers," she said.