SELINSGROVE — Five players reached double-digit scoring and Susquehanna won its seventh straight game Saturday, defeated Juniata 72-60 in Landmark Conference men's basketball.
With the win, the River Hawks (17-4, 9-1 Landmark) clinched a spot in the Landmark Conference Tournament later this month, and have a two-game lead on Drew and Catholic for first in the standings with four games to play in the regular season.
The River Hawks scored the first 12 points over a three-minute stretch, capped by a Jack Van Syckle jumper to seize an early double-digit advantage.
The Eagles (11-9, 4-5) battled back to tie the game at 14 with 12:57 to go in the first half on a 3-pointer by Kyle Ruggery. On the next possession, Lukas Yurasits answered with a 3-pointer to put Susquehanna back on top.
The score was tied again at 17 and 26, but the River Hawks never trailed, and took a six-point lead into the locker room after a jumper by Howie Rankine Jr. with 1:23 go in the half.
Dominic Dunn drilled a 3-pointer off a Jay Martin assist just more than five minutes into the second half to stretch the River Hawks lead to 15. Susquehanna upped its lead to 21 points after a Van Syckle layup with 6:17 left, and Juniata didn't get within single digits after that.
Yurasits finished with a game-high 16 points. Van Syckle added 14 points and nine rebounds, as the 6-foot-9 center was 7-of-10 from the floro. Rankine came off the bench to score 12 points in 19 minutes, making five of his seven shots, and Dunn added 11 points, four rebounds and a career-high five steals.
Danny Frauenheim added tallied 11 points, seven assists and four steals for Susquehanna.
Susquehanna 72, Juniata 60
Juniata (11-9, 4-5) 60
Evan Eisenhart 2-8 3-3 9, Kyle Ruggery 3-4 0-0 9, Nick Rigby 3-7 0-0 6, Chase Husted 3-10 0-0 6, Kohl Bernarding 1-4 0-0 2, Michael Montecalvo 4-5 1-1 12, Tyler Lapetina 3-5 1-2 9, John Kelly 2-4 0-0 4, Gabe Guidinger 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 22-49 6-8 60.
Susquehanna (17-4, 9-1) 72
Lukas Yurasits 6-14 2-2 16, Jack Van Syckle 7-10 0-1 14, Danny Frauenheim 4-6 2-2 11, Dominic Dunn 4-9 0-0 11, Quincy Haughton 0-4 0-0 0, Howie Rankine 5-7 1-1 12, Cooper Haberern 2-4 2-2 8, Jay Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Steven Ressler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 7-8 72.
Halftime: Susquehanna 34-28. 3-point goals: Juniata 10-18 (Ruggery 3-4, Montecalvo 3-4, Lapetina 2-3, Eisenhart 2-7); Susquehanna 9-21 (Dunn 3-5, Haberern 2-2, Yurasits 2-6, Frauenheim 1-2, Rankine 1-2, Martin 0-1, Ressler 0-1, Haughton 0-2). Rebounds: Juniata 34 (Guidinger 8); Susquehanna 25 (Van Syckle 9). Assists: Juniata 16 (Eisenhart 5); Susquehanna 16 (Frauenheim 7). Blocked shots: Juniata 1 (Husted); Susquehanna 4 (Van Syckle 2). Steals: Juniata 4 (Eisenhart 2, Husted 2); Susquehanna 17 (Dunn 5). Turnovers: Juniata 24; Susquehanna 11. Total fouls: Juniata 13; Susquehanna 12. A: 313.