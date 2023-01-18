SELINSGROVE — After more than a month away from their home floor the Susquehanna women's basketball team topped Juniata, 63-50, on Wednesday thanks to a second-half comeback.
After shooting just 29.6 percent from the field and turning the ball over 13 times in the first half, SU came out for the second half and put up one of their best halves of basketball all season. The River Hawsks scored a combined 45 points in the third and fourth quarters while shooting 55.8 percent. Susquehanna entered the quarter still down three, but outscored Juniata 24-8 in the frame, reclaiming the lead with 8:34 remaining on a layup by Julia Roth and not looking back.
The first-year put the team on her shoulders in the fourth quarter in particular, scoring six of her 14 total points while going three-for-three from the floor, also grabbing six rebounds and adding an assist and a steal. All told, she finished with 18 rebounds to give her a double-double, her third in just seven games played, and totaled eight assists to come up just shy of a triple-double.
Olivia Brandt would also register a double-double on the night, scoring 12 points and grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds. All told, four River Hawks produced double-digit scoring efforts, with Julia Pinckert and Kenzie Selvaggi tying Roth at 14 points. Pinckert also added nine boards, nearly producing a third double-double for the team.
Susquehanna 63, Juniata 50
Juniata (6-10, 1-4) 50
Coolidge 5-6 0-1 10; Bodtorf 4-14 1-1 9; Sherman 3-11 0-0 7; Emert 1-7 3-4 5; Miller 1-7 0-2 2; Betts 2-10 0-0 5; McCann 2-4 0-0 5; Eisenberg 2-2 0-0 5; Scipioni 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-64 4-8 50.
Susquehanna (6-10, 1-4) 63
Pinckert 6-12 0-0 14; Roth 7-11 0-4 14; Selvaggi 5-12 3-4 14; Brandt 6-14 -0 12; Lynch 2-9 2-3 6; Meegah 1-1 0-0 4; Klein 0-2 0-0 0; Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 5-11 63.
Score by quarters
Juniata;10;17;15;8 — 53
Susquehanna;10;8;21;24 — 63
3-point goals: Juniata 4-23 (Bodtorf 0-3, Sherman 1-4, Emert 0-3, Miller 0-6, Betts 1-3, McCann 1-3, Eisenberg 1-1), Susquehanna 4-20 (Pinckert 2-7, Selvaggi 1-8, Lynch 0-2, Meehan 1-1, Klein 0-2). Rebounds: Juniata 37 (Coolidge, Bodtorf 8), Susquehana 47 (Roth 18). Assists: Juniata 6 (Scipioni 2), Susquehanna 18 (Roth 8).